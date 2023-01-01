2022 RAM 2500

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 8 , 0 7 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10375374

10375374 Stock #: RA23626A

RA23626A VIN: 3C6UR5SL2NG297620

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # RA23626A

Mileage 38,074 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Running Boards Xenon Headlights tinted windows Auto On/Off Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Bluetooth Satellite Radio Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Rear Defroster AM/FM Stereo remote start Navigation System Rear View Camera Adjustable Pedals Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Ventilated Seats Power Adjustable Seat Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Climate Control Convenience Courtesy Lights Console Cup Holder Tow Hitch Receiver Windows Rear Sliding Window Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Safety Child-Safety Locks Additional Features Crew Cab Backup Sensor Curb Side Mirrors Bed Liner Center Arm Rest Rear Air & Heat Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.