Windsor Chrysler Superstore
519-979-9900
2022 RAM 2500
Limited
Location
10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
38,074KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10375374
- Stock #: RA23626A
- VIN: 3C6UR5SL2NG297620
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 38,074 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Convenience
Courtesy Lights
Console
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver
Windows
Rear Sliding Window
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Safety
Child-Safety Locks
Additional Features
Crew Cab
Backup Sensor
Curb Side Mirrors
Bed Liner
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Windsor Chrysler Superstore
10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7