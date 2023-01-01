$49,565+ tax & licensing
$49,565
+ taxes & licensing
2023 Dodge Charger
2023 Dodge Charger
GT RWD
2,655KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10187865
- Stock #: CH23275
- VIN: 2C3CDXHG2PH543226
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # CH23275
- Mileage 2,655 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 DODGE CHARGER GT--LAST CALL EDITION
COLD WEATHER/NAV/TECH GROUP
