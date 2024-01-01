Menu
2023 Dodge Charger

10 KM

Details Features

$57,735

+ tax & licensing
2023 Dodge Charger

GT AWD

2023 Dodge Charger

GT AWD

Location

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

10KM
Used
VIN 2C3CDXMG2PH706253

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour B5 Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # CH231154
  • Mileage 10 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2023 Dodge Charger