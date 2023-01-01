$38,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
Windsor Chrysler Superstore
519-979-9900
2023 Honda Civic
2023 Honda Civic
Sedan Touring
Location
Windsor Chrysler Superstore
10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
519-979-9900
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
21,126KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10375368
- Stock #: WR23205B
- VIN: 2HGFE1F98PH000455
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # WR23205B
- Mileage 21,126 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
Black 2023 Honda Civic Touring FWD CVT 1.5L I4 DOHC 16V
**CARPROOF CERTIFIED**, Leather.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Convenience
Courtesy Lights
Console
Cup Holder
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Safety
Child-Safety Locks
Additional Features
Backup Sensor
Curb Side Mirrors
Rear Air & Heat
Analog Gauges
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Windsor Chrysler Superstore
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Windsor Chrysler Superstore
10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7