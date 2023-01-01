Menu
2023 Honda Civic

21,126 KM

Details Description Features

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
Windsor Chrysler Superstore

519-979-9900

2023 Honda Civic

2023 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring

2023 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring

Location

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

21,126KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10375368
  • Stock #: WR23205B
  • VIN: 2HGFE1F98PH000455

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # WR23205B
  • Mileage 21,126 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

Black 2023 Honda Civic Touring FWD CVT 1.5L I4 DOHC 16V

**CARPROOF CERTIFIED**, Leather.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Console
Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Safety

Child-Safety Locks

Additional Features

Backup Sensor
Curb Side Mirrors
Rear Air & Heat
Analog Gauges

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

