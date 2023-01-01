2023 Jeep Compass

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 , 0 3 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10062837

10062837 Stock #: WR23615A

WR23615A VIN: 3C4NJDDN4PT501986

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # WR23615A

Mileage 12,030 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Power Sunroof Sunroof tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof Auto On/Off Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Rear Defroster AM/FM Stereo remote start Navigation System Rear View Camera Remote Trunk Release Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Leather Interior Power Adjustable Seat Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Climate Control Convenience Courtesy Lights Console Cup Holder Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Safety Child-Safety Locks Additional Features Premium Audio Curb Side Mirrors Power Lift Gates Hill Ascent Control Center Arm Rest Rear Air & Heat Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.