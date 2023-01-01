Menu
2023 Jeep Compass

12,030 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

519-979-9900

Location

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

12,030KM
Used
  Stock #: WR23615A
  VIN: 3C4NJDDN4PT501986

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 12,030 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Remote Trunk Release

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Console
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Safety

Child-Safety Locks

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Curb Side Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

