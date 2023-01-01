2023 Jeep Wagoneer

$108,735 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 , 3 6 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10086141

10086141 Stock #: WA23348

WA23348 VIN: 1C4SJVDP0PS547343

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # WA23348

Mileage 9,361 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Running Boards Xenon Headlights Power Sunroof Sunroof tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof Auto On/Off Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Rear Defroster AM/FM Stereo remote start Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Rear View Camera Adjustable Pedals Remote Trunk Release Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats 3RD ROW SEATING Ventilated Seats Power Adjustable Seat Bench Seating Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Climate Control Convenience Courtesy Lights Console Rain sensor wipers Cup Holder Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Safety Child-Safety Locks Additional Features Premium Audio Backup Sensor Curb Side Mirrors Premium and/or Oversized Wheels Power Lift Gates Hill Ascent Control Hydraulic lift Center Arm Rest Rear Air & Heat Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.