2023 Jeep Wagoneer

9,361 KM

Details Description Features

$108,735

+ tax & licensing
Windsor Chrysler Superstore

519-979-9900

Series III

Location

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

9,361KM
Used
  • Stock #: WA23348
  • VIN: 1C4SJVDP0PS547343

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Velvet Red Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 9,361 KM

Vehicle Description

DEALER DEMONSTRATOR VEHICLE

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Running Boards
Xenon Headlights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Bench Seating

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior

Safety

Child-Safety Locks

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Curb Side Mirrors
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Power Lift Gates
Hill Ascent Control
Hydraulic lift
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

