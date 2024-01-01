Menu
Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat 2023 Ram 1500 Limited 4WD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT **CARPROOF CERTIFIED**.

2023 RAM 1500

7,133 KM

Details Description Features

$78,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

7,133KM
Used
VIN 1C6SRFPT9PN559438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 7,133 KM

Vehicle Description

Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat 2023 Ram 1500 Limited 4WD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT

**CARPROOF CERTIFIED**.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Xenon Headlights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Tonneau Cover
Rear View Camera
Adjustable Pedals

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver

Windows

Rear Sliding Window

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Safety

Child-Safety Locks

Additional Features

Crew Cab
Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Curb Side Mirrors
Bed Liner
Hydraulic lift
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

519-979-9900

2023 RAM 1500