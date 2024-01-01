$78,995+ tax & licensing
2023 RAM 1500
Crew Cab Limited
Location
Windsor Chrysler Superstore
10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
519-979-9900
7,133KM
Used
VIN 1C6SRFPT9PN559438
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 7,133 KM
Vehicle Description
Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat 2023 Ram 1500 Limited 4WD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT
**CARPROOF CERTIFIED**.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Xenon Headlights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Tonneau Cover
Rear View Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Convenience
Courtesy Lights
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver
Windows
Rear Sliding Window
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Safety
Child-Safety Locks
Additional Features
Crew Cab
Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Curb Side Mirrors
Bed Liner
Hydraulic lift
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Windsor Chrysler Superstore
10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
