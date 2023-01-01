Menu
2023 RAM 1500 Classic

1,875 KM

Details Description

$48,794

+ tax & licensing
$48,794

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

519-979-9900

2023 RAM 1500 Classic

2023 RAM 1500 Classic

Express 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4 Box

2023 RAM 1500 Classic

Express 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4 Box

Location

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

$48,794

+ taxes & licensing

1,875KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10187862
  • Stock #: RA23398
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FGXPS551424

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # RA23398
  • Mileage 1,875 KM

Vehicle Description

SUB ZERO NIGHT EDITION

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

