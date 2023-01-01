$48,794+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$48,794
+ taxes & licensing
Windsor Chrysler Superstore
519-979-9900
2023 RAM 1500 Classic
2023 RAM 1500 Classic
Express 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4 Box
Location
Windsor Chrysler Superstore
10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
519-979-9900
$48,794
+ taxes & licensing
1,875KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10187862
- Stock #: RA23398
- VIN: 1C6RR7FGXPS551424
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # RA23398
- Mileage 1,875 KM
Vehicle Description
SUB ZERO NIGHT EDITION
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Windsor Chrysler Superstore
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Windsor Chrysler Superstore
10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7