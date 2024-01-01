Menu
2024 Dodge Durango

10 KM

Details

$68,050

+ tax & licensing
Location

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

10KM
Used
VIN 1C4RDJDG7RC131639

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour VAPOR GREY
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # DR24301
  • Mileage 10 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Used 2019 Jeep Cherokee North for sale in Windsor, ON
2019 Jeep Cherokee North 51,061 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Dodge Durango GT PLUS AWD for sale in Windsor, ON
2024 Dodge Durango GT PLUS AWD 10 KM $68,050 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited for sale in Windsor, ON
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 22,322 KM $44,895 + tax & lic

519-979-XXXX

519-979-9900

2024 Dodge Durango