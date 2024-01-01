$64,430+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee
L Limited 4x4
2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee
L Limited 4x4
Location
Windsor Chrysler Superstore
10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
519-979-9900
$64,430
+ taxes & licensing
Used
10KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C4RJKBG4R8572715
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 10 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Windsor Chrysler Superstore
2020 RAM 1500 Crew Cab 72,461 KM $36,995 + tax & lic
2024 Jeep Wrangler 22,563 KM $51,995 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST | V8 | NO ACCIDENTS | 98,521 KM $46,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Windsor Chrysler Superstore
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Windsor Chrysler Superstore
10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-979-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$64,430
+ taxes & licensing
Windsor Chrysler Superstore
519-979-9900
2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee