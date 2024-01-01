Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee

10 KM

Details

$62,585

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LIMITED 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LIMITED 4X4

Location

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

Contact Seller

$62,585

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
10KM
VIN 1C4RJHBG2RC195849

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Baltic Grey Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 10 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Used 2020 RAM 1500 Crew Cab for sale in Windsor, ON
2020 RAM 1500 Crew Cab 72,461 KM $36,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Jeep Wrangler for sale in Windsor, ON
2024 Jeep Wrangler 22,563 KM $51,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST | V8 | NO ACCIDENTS | for sale in Windsor, ON
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST | V8 | NO ACCIDENTS | 98,521 KM $46,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Windsor Chrysler Superstore

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-979-XXXX

(click to show)

519-979-9900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$62,585

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

519-979-9900

Contact Seller
2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee