Recent Arrival! Bright White Clearcoat 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit 4WD 8-Speed Automatic Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT **CARPROOF CERTIFIED**. * PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS * Buy in confidence at WINDSOR CHRYSLER with our 95-point safety inspection by our certified technicians.

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee

20,414 KM

$70,110

+ tax & licensing
2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee

L

12511021

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee

L

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

$70,110

+ taxes & licensing

Used
20,414KM
VIN 1C4RJKEG0R8565899

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 20,414 KM

Recent Arrival!

Bright White Clearcoat 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit 4WD 8-Speed Automatic Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT

**CARPROOF CERTIFIED**.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
519-979-9900

$70,110

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

519-979-9900

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee