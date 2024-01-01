Menu
2024 Jeep Wrangler

25 KM

Details Features

$65,645

+ tax & licensing
2024 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara 4 Door 4x4

2024 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara 4 Door 4x4

Location

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

$65,645

+ taxes & licensing

Used
25KM
VIN 1C4PJXEG4RW318112

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Limited Edition Tuscadero Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Bucket Seats

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
519-979-9900

2024 Jeep Wrangler