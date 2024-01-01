Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 RAM 1500

10 KM

Details

$68,238

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 RAM 1500

Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box

Watch This Vehicle

2024 RAM 1500

Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box

Location

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

  1. 11124202
  2. 11124202
  3. 11124202
  4. 11124202
  5. 11124202
  6. 11124202
  7. 11124202
  8. 11124202
  9. 11124202
  10. 11124202
  11. 11124202
  12. 11124202
  13. 11124202
  14. 11124202
  15. 11124202
  16. 11124202
  17. 11124202
  18. 11124202
  19. 11124202
  20. 11124202
  21. 11124202
  22. 11124202
  23. 11124202
  24. 11124202
  25. 11124202
Contact Seller

$68,238

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
10KM
Used
VIN 1C6SRFFT2RN200792

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Night Edge Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # RA24266
  • Mileage 10 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Used 2024 RAM 1500 Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box for sale in Windsor, ON
2024 RAM 1500 Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box 10 KM $68,238 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan 4Motion for sale in Windsor, ON
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan 4Motion 20,000 KM $25,896 + tax & lic
Used 2007 GMC Canyon SLE for sale in Windsor, ON
2007 GMC Canyon SLE 216,250 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Windsor Chrysler Superstore

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

Call Dealer

519-979-XXXX

(click to show)

519-979-9900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$68,238

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

519-979-9900

Contact Seller
2024 RAM 1500