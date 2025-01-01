Menu
2025 Dodge Durango

25 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2025 Dodge Durango

12130998

2025 Dodge Durango

Location

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
25KM
VIN 1C4RDJDG5SC514047

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Destroyer Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
