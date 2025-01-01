$46,775+ tax & licensing
2025 Dodge Hornet
GT AWD
Location
Windsor Chrysler Superstore
10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
519-979-9900
$46,775
+ taxes & licensing
Used
25KM
VIN ZACNDFAN4S3A44790
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Steele
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 25 KM
