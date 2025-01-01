Menu
2025 Jeep Wrangler

25 KM

$63,383

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Jeep Wrangler

Willys 4 Door 4x4

12581249

Willys 4 Door 4x4

Willys 4 Door 4x4

Location

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

$63,383

+ taxes & licensing

Used
25KM
VIN 1C4PJXDG4SW588450

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Bucket Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-979-9900

$63,383

+ taxes & licensing>

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

519-979-9900

2025 Jeep Wrangler