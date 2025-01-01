Menu
SUPERSTORE DISCOUNT

2025 RAM 1500

25 KM

Details Description

$93,318

+ tax & licensing
2025 RAM 1500

Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box

12237898

2025 RAM 1500

Rebel 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box

Location

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

$93,318

+ taxes & licensing

Used
25KM
VIN 1C6SRFLP3SN564457

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # RA2548
  • Mileage 25 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

