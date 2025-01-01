$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2025 RAM 1500
Big Horn
2025 RAM 1500
Big Horn
Location
Windsor Chrysler Superstore
10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
519-979-9900
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
28,184KM
VIN 1C6SRFFP3SN542387
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # CV25132A
- Mileage 28,184 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Windsor Chrysler Superstore
2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit Reserve 4x4 25 KM $87,027 + tax & lic
2017 Chrysler Pacifica 98,161 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 61,298 KM $38,122 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Windsor Chrysler Superstore
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Windsor Chrysler Superstore
10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-979-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Windsor Chrysler Superstore
519-979-9900
2025 RAM 1500