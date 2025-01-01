$106,460+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2025 RAM 2500
Laramie 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4 Box
2025 RAM 2500
Laramie 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4 Box
Location
Windsor Chrysler Superstore
10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
519-979-9900
$106,460
+ taxes & licensing
Used
6KM
VIN 3C63R5FL7SG545264
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # RA25683
- Mileage 6 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Windsor Chrysler Superstore
2025 RAM 2500 Laramie 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4 Box 6 KM $106,460 + tax & lic
2021 RAM 1500 Classic 120,958 KM $34,844 + tax & lic
2022 Jeep Wagoneer Series III 77,785 KM $60,055 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Windsor Chrysler Superstore
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Windsor Chrysler Superstore
10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-979-XXXX(click to show)
$106,460
+ taxes & licensing>
Windsor Chrysler Superstore
519-979-9900
2025 RAM 2500