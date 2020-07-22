1999 Toyota Corolla

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Rear Bench Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Winter Tires Steel Wheels Warranty Warranty Included Convenience Automatic Headlights Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.