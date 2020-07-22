Menu
1999 Toyota Corolla

185,428 KM

$3,490

+ tax & licensing
$3,490

+ taxes & licensing

Beyond Motors

647-785-9897

VE, ACCIDENT FREE, WARRANTY, CERTIFIED

Location

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

185,428KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 5694290
  • Stock #: 6889
  • VIN: 2T1BR12EXXC776889

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 185,428 KM

Vehicle Description

V4 1.8L

**3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED**

**VE TRIM, ACCIDENT FREE, SERVICE RECORDS FROM SAME TOYOTA DEALERSHIP AVAILABLE, LOW KMS, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS & MIRRORS**

 

**FINANCING AVAILABLE**

**GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, WE FINANCE ALL**

*Safety And E Test Included*

 

*3 YEARS/36 000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED*

+All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report

**HST & Licensing Fee Extra**

 

Contact Us:

Beyond Motors Inc

www.beyondmotors.ca

5657 Highway 7 West Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

(289) 633-3399

(647) 785-9897

 

Hours Of Operation:

Mon-Fri 10:00 Am - 6:00Pm

Sat 10:00 Am - 5:00 Pm

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Steel Wheels
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire

Beyond Motors

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

647-785-9897

