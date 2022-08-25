$11,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-265-9997
2000 Jaguar XJ
Sedan XJ8
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9010486
- Stock #: 110-7000
- VIN: SAJFA14C5YLF18489
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ivory
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 110-7000
- Mileage 92,759 KM
Vehicle Description
We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:
· Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.
· E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.
· Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge.
2000 Jaguar XJ8 Ivory on Beige Leather Interior
4.0L V8 Rear Wheel Drive Auto A/C Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Valet Mode Cassette Player AM/FM Radio Heated Mirrors Power Front Seats Memory Seats Heated Front Seats Heated Rear Seats Power Options Power Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Alloy Wheels Fog Lights Keyless Entry Garage Door Opener
*** LOW KM ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** LOW KM ONLY 92,759 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT:
3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.
North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)
PHONE: (905) 265-9997
FAX: (905) 265-9326
Hours Of Operation:
Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Sunday: By Appointment Only.
We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AutoBerry Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.