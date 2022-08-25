Menu
2000 Jaguar XJ

92,759 KM

Details

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2000 Jaguar XJ

2000 Jaguar XJ

Sedan XJ8

2000 Jaguar XJ

Sedan XJ8

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Logo_NoBadges

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

92,759KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9010486
  • Stock #: 110-7000
  • VIN: SAJFA14C5YLF18489

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ivory
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-7000
  • Mileage 92,759 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2000 Jaguar XJ8 Ivory on Beige Leather Interior

4.0L V8  Rear Wheel Drive Auto A/C Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Valet Mode  Cassette Player  AM/FM Radio  Heated Mirrors  Power Front Seats  Memory Seats  Heated Front Seats  Heated Rear Seats  Power Options Power Sunroof  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights  Keyless Entry  Garage Door Opener  


*** LOW KM ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** LOW KM ONLY 92,759 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: 


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Automatic climate control
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

