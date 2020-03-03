2004 Ford F-150

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Trailer Hitch

Aluminum Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Sunroof / Moonroof

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Tow Hooks

Automatic Headlights

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Third Passenger Door

Fourth Passenger Door

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

Trip Computer

CD Changer

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

AM/FM CD Player Seating Folding Rear Seat

Heated Seats

Leather Seats

Seat Memory

Power Driver Seat

Lumbar Support

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Included Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Adjustable Pedals

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.