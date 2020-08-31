Menu
2004 Honda Odyssey

258,913 KM

$4,390

+ tax & licensing
$4,390

+ taxes & licensing

Beyond Motors

647-785-9897

2004 Honda Odyssey

2004 Honda Odyssey

EX-L RES, LEATHER, DVD, 3 YR WARRANTY, CERTIFIED

2004 Honda Odyssey

EX-L RES, LEATHER, DVD, 3 YR WARRANTY, CERTIFIED

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

647-785-9897

Sale Price

$4,390

+ taxes & licensing

258,913KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 5781885
  • Stock #: 7783
  • VIN: 2HKRL18014H007783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 258,913 KM

Vehicle Description

V6 3.5L

**3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED**

**XLT TRIM, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, POWER SEATS, TINTED WINDOWS, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS & MIRRORS**

 

**FINANCING AVAILABLE**

**GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, WE FINANCE ALL**

*Safety And E Test Included*

 

*3 YEARS/36 000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED*

+All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report

**HST & Licensing Fee Extra**

 

Contact Us:

Beyond Motors Inc

www.beyondmotors.ca

5657 Highway 7 West Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

(289) 633-3399

(647) 785-9897

 

Hours Of Operation:

Mon-Fri 10:00 Am - 6:00Pm

Sat 10:00 Am - 5:00 Pm

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Sliding Doors
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer
Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Beyond Motors

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

