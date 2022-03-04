2004 Subaru Impreza

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,890 + taxes & licensing 2 2 6 , 9 8 6 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8529083

8529083 Stock #: 3976

3976 VIN: JF1GD67524H523976

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 226,986 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Warranty Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.