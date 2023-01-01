$8,690+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-785-9897
2005 Acura TSX
CERTIFIED, WARRANTY, LEATHER, SUNROOF
Location
Beyond Motors
5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
647-785-9897
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,690
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9563671
- VIN: JH4CL96885C803357
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 121,132 KM
Vehicle Description
4V 2.4L
**3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED**
**CERTIFIED, WARRANTY INCLUDED, HEATED SEATS, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER OUTLET, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS**
WARRANTY
*3 YEARS/36 000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED*
*$1000 per claim
+All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report
**HST & Licensing Fee Extra**
Contact Us:
Beyond Motors Inc
www.beyondmotors.ca
5657 Highway 7 West Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
(647) 785-9897
Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Fri 10:00 Am - 7:00Pm
Sat 10:00 Am - 6:00 Pm
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.