Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Acura TSX

121,132 KM

Details Description Features

$8,690

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,690

+ taxes & licensing

Beyond Motors

647-785-9897

Contact Seller
2005 Acura TSX

2005 Acura TSX

CERTIFIED, WARRANTY, LEATHER, SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Acura TSX

CERTIFIED, WARRANTY, LEATHER, SUNROOF

Location

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

647-785-9897

  1. 1675112935
  2. 1675112935
  3. 1675112935
  4. 1675112935
  5. 1675112935
  6. 1675112935
  7. 1675112935
  8. 1675112935
  9. 1675112935
  10. 1675112935
  11. 1675112934
  12. 1675112935
  13. 1675112934
  14. 1675112934
  15. 1675112935
  16. 1675112935
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$8,690

+ taxes & licensing

121,132KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9563671
  • VIN: JH4CL96885C803357

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,132 KM

Vehicle Description

4V 2.4L

**3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED**

**CERTIFIED, WARRANTY INCLUDED, HEATED SEATS, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER OUTLET, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS**

WARRANTY

*3 YEARS/36 000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED*

 

*$1000 per claim

+All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report

**HST & Licensing Fee Extra**

 

Contact Us:

Beyond Motors Inc

www.beyondmotors.ca

5657 Highway 7 West Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

(647) 785-9897

 

Hours Of Operation:

Mon-Fri 10:00 Am - 7:00Pm

Sat 10:00 Am - 6:00 Pm

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Beyond Motors

2012 Hyundai Elantra...
 234,774 KM
$6,400 + tax & lic
2009 Nissan Rogue CE...
 104,497 KM
$9,800 + tax & lic
2005 Acura TSX CERTI...
 121,132 KM
$8,690 + tax & lic

Email Beyond Motors

Beyond Motors

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

Call Dealer

647-785-XXXX

(click to show)

647-785-9897

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory