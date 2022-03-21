Menu
2005 Chevrolet Avalanche

189,000 KM

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

Beyond Motors

647-785-9897

2005 Chevrolet Avalanche

2005 Chevrolet Avalanche

WARRANTY INCLUDED, CERTIFIED, 4WD

2005 Chevrolet Avalanche

WARRANTY INCLUDED, CERTIFIED, 4WD

Location

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

647-785-9897

$8,900

+ taxes & licensing

189,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8959180
  • Stock #: 3723
  • VIN: 3GNEK12T65G283723

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 189,000 KM

Vehicle Description

8V 5.3L

**FINANCING AVAILABLE**

**GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, WE FINANCE ALL**

*Safety And E Test Included*

 

**CERTIFIED, WARRANTY INCLUDED, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER SEAT FM/AM RADIO, POWER OUTLET, SAFETY LOCKS, HEATED MIRRORS, WARRANTY INCLUDED**

 

WARRANTY

 

24 MONTHS/ 24000 KM WARRANTY INCLUDED - $2500 PER CLAIM*

 

PARTS INCLUDED:

-ENGINE

-TURBOCHARGER

-SUPERCHARGER

-TRANSMISSION

-DIFFERENTIAL

-HEAD GASKETS

-SEALS & GASKETS

-AIRCONDITIONING

-ELECTRICAL

-FRONT AND REAR SUSPENSION 

-HEATING AND COOLING 

-STEERING* 

-BREAKING*

-FUEL AND INJECTION*

-SUPPLEMENTARY PARTS*

-POWERTRAIN PLUS PACKAGE*

 

 

SERVICES INCLUDED:

-TOWING /

-ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE

-TRAVEL & HOTEL

 

+All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report

**HST & Licensing Fee Extra**

 

Contact Us:

Beyond Motors Inc

www.beyondmotors.ca

5657 Highway 7 West Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

(647) 785-9897

 

 

Hours Of Operation:

Mon-Fri 10:00 Am - 6:00Pm

Sat 10:00 Am - 5:00 Pm

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Trailer Hitch
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Warranty Included
Bed Liner
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Beyond Motors

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

