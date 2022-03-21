2005 Chevrolet Avalanche

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 8959180

8959180 Stock #: 3723

3723 VIN: 3GNEK12T65G283723

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 189,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Trailer Hitch Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Bed Liner Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

