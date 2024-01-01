Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><p><span><span><strong>2005 Chevrolet Aveo LT Orange on Gray Interior</strong></span><br></span></p><p><span><span></span><span> </span>1.4L </span><span></span><span> I4</span><span> <span></span><span> </span>Auto </span><span><span></span><span> </span>A/C </span><span><span></span> Keyless Entry</span> <span></span> </p><p><strong><br></strong></p><p><span><strong>*** Fully Certified ***</strong></span><br></p><p><span><strong>*** ONLY 112,502 KM ***</strong></span></p></p><p><br></p><p><strong>CARFAX REPORT: <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=nna3PpuqKheIbK+xEt5dbRdbu05aj1OW>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=nna3PpuqKheIbK+xEt5dbRdbu05aj1OW</a></strong><br></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1689009751050_8404320760089252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2005 Chevrolet Aveo

112,502 KM

Details Description Features

$4,399

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2005 Chevrolet Aveo

5DR WGN LT

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Chevrolet Aveo

5DR WGN LT

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Contact Seller

$4,399

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
112,502KM
VIN KL1TG62615B354464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3600
  • Mileage 112,502 KM

Vehicle Description

2005 Chevrolet Aveo LT Orange on Gray Interior

 1.4L  I4  Auto  A/C  Keyless Entry  


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 112,502 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=nna3PpuqKheIbK+xEt5dbRdbu05aj1OW

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Digital clock
Pwr windows
Electric rear window defogger
Driver footrest
Rear seat heating ducts
Split-folding rear seat
Manual remote release fuel door opener
Rearview mirror w/tilt

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
3.94 Axle Ratio
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes
45 litre fuel tank

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Front & rear colour-keyed carpeted floor mats
Deluxe instrument panel-inc: analog instrumentation & tachometer
Centre console pwr outlet

Exterior

Fog Lamps
P185/60R14 all-season blackwall tires
Colour-keyed bumpers & door handles
Windshield top band tint
Rear wiper & washer

Media / Nav / Comm

(4) speakers
Roof-mounted antenna

Safety

Child security rear door locks
Electronic warning system-inc: driver seat belt
Driver & front passenger frontal airbags
Front seat belts w/pretensioners & shoulder belt height adjusters
LATCH (Lower Anchors & Top Tethers for Children)

Suspension

Front MacPherson strut/rear torsion beam suspension

Powertrain

1.6L DOHC MPI 4-CYL ENGINE

Additional Features

door ajar
ignition key
Dual visor mirrors
HD exhaust system
Body-colour heated mirrors w/pwr passenger mirror control
Rear liftgate
headlamps on
Smokers pkg-inc: ashtray & lighter
Assist grips-inc: front passenger
rear right & left
Side repeater lamps w/European white lenses
Fabric door trim inserts
Graphite accent on inside door handles & pwr window switch bezel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

Used 2016 MINI Cooper Countryman ALL4 4DR S for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2016 MINI Cooper Countryman ALL4 4DR S 101,624 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Nissan Altima 4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.5 for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2013 Nissan Altima 4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.5 135,908 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 MINI Cooper Countryman ALL4 4dr S John Cooper Works for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2015 MINI Cooper Countryman ALL4 4dr S John Cooper Works 183,188 KM $10,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoBerry Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,399

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2005 Chevrolet Aveo