2005 Mazda MAZDA6

186,084 KM

Details Description Features

$7,490

+ tax & licensing
$7,490

+ taxes & licensing

Beyond Motors

647-785-9897

2005 Mazda MAZDA6

2005 Mazda MAZDA6

CERTIFIED, WARRANTY INCLUDED, ACCIDENT FREE

2005 Mazda MAZDA6

CERTIFIED, WARRANTY INCLUDED, ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

647-785-9897

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,490

+ taxes & licensing

186,084KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8529077
  • Stock #: 0265
  • VIN: 1YVHP85D855M50265

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 186,084 KM

Vehicle Description

6V 3L

 

**FINANCING AVAILABLE**

**GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, WE FINANCE ALL**

*Safety And E Test Included*

 

**3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED**

**CERTIFIED, TIRE PRESSURE MONITOR, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, FM/AM RADIO, POWER OUTLET, SAFETY LOCKS, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, KEYLESS ENTRY, WARRANTY INCLUDED**

WARRANTY

*3 YEARS/36 000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED*

 

*1000 per claim/250 deductible*

 

PARTS INCLUDED:

-ENGINE

-TRANSMISSION

-DIFFERENTIAL

-HEAD GASKETS

 

SERVICES INCLUDED:

-TOWING 

-ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE

-TRAVEL & HOTEL

 

 

+All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report

**HST & Licensing Fee Extra**

 

Contact Us:

Beyond Motors Inc

www.beyondmotors.ca

5657 Highway 7 West Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

(647) 785-9897

 

Hours Of Operation:

Mon-Fri 10:00 Am - 6:00Pm

Sat 10:00 Am - 5:00 Pm

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

