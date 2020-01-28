Menu
2006 Ford Freestar

S, ONE OWNER, ACCIDENT FREE, 3 YR WARRANTY, CERTI

Location

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

647-785-9897

Sale Price

$3,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 112,104KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4599363
  • Stock #: 7940
  • VIN: 2FMZA50276BA07940
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Engine V6 4.2L


**3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED**


**ONE OWNER, ACCIDENT FREE, LOW KMS, GREAT MINIVAN, TINTED WINDOWS, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS & MIRRORS**


 


**FINANCING AVAILABLE**


**GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, WE FINANCE ALL**


*Safety And E Test Included*


 


*3 YEARS/36 000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED*


+All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report


**HST & Licensing Fee Extra**


 


Contact Us:


Beyond Motors Inc


www.beyondmotors.ca


5657 Highway 7 West Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7


(289) 633-3399


(647) 785-9897


Hours Of Operation:


Mon-Fri 9:00Am-6:00Pm


Sat 10:00 Am - 5:00 Pm

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • 3rd Row Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

