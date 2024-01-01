$9,999+ tax & licensing
2006 Honda Odyssey
5DR EX
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 110-3642
- Mileage 156,253 KM
Vehicle Description
2006 Honda Odyssey EX Gold on Beige Interior
3.5L V6 Front Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Power Driver Seat Cloth Interior Power Options Power Sliding Doors Steering Wheel Mounted Controls AUX Input Alloy Wheels Keyless Entry
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 156,253 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=XZLptj02gmJfiwNKCxu2o25a2yNmcgMk
Vehicle Features
