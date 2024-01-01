Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>2006 Honda Odyssey EX Gold on Beige Interior </strong></p><p> 3.5L V6 <span></span><span> Front Wheel Drive </span><span> Auto A/C </span><span> Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control  Power Driver Seat<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1729189159373_6993021030212438 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span> </span><span> Cloth Interior </span><span> Power Options </span><span></span><span> Power Sliding Doors </span><span> Steering Wheel Mounted Controls</span><span> </span><span></span><span> AUX Input</span><span><span> </span><span> </span>Alloy Wheels </span><span><span> Keyless Entry </span></span></p><p><strong><br></strong></p><p><strong>*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***</strong><br></p><p><span><strong>*** Fully Certified ***</strong></span><br></p><p><span><strong>*** ONLY 156,253 KM ***</strong></span></p><p><br></p><p><span><strong>CARFAX REPORT:</strong> <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=XZLptj02gmJfiwNKCxu2o25a2yNmcgMk>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=XZLptj02gmJfiwNKCxu2o25a2yNmcgMk</a></span></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1689009751050_8404320760089252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2006 Honda Odyssey

156,253 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2006 Honda Odyssey

5DR EX

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Honda Odyssey

5DR EX

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
156,253KM
VIN 5FNRL38486B505351

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3642
  • Mileage 156,253 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 Honda Odyssey EX Gold on Beige Interior 

3.5L V6  Front Wheel Drive  Auto A/C  Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control  Power Driver Seat  Cloth Interior  Power Options  Power Sliding Doors  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  AUX Input  Alloy Wheels  Keyless Entry 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 156,253 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=XZLptj02gmJfiwNKCxu2o25a2yNmcgMk

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tachometer
HomeLink Garage Door Opener
Cargo Area Light
Rear seat heater ducts
Rear window defroster w/timer
ECU immobilizer
Remote fuel filler door release
Maintenance interval reminder
Lockable glove box
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Adjustable steering column
Micron air filtration
Outside temp gauge
Rear cargo net
Passenger side under seat storage tray
Front/2nd/3rd row map lights
Cargo area utility hooks
2nd row stowable PlusOne seat
2nd row integrated sunshades

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Lock-Up Torque Converter
Pwr rack & pinion steering
5-speed automatic transmission w/OD
Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
Platinum-tipped spark plugs
Independent strut front suspension w/coil springs
Trailer hitch pre-wire
3.5L SOHC SMPI 24-valve VTEC V6 engine
Drive-by-wire throttle
Independent double-wishbone rear suspension w/coil springs

Exterior

Roof Rails
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured body-side mouldings
Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors
Heat rejecting green tinted glass
Front mud guards
Body-coloured bumpers
Variable-intermittent windshield wipers
Rear window intermittent wiper/washer
Dual pwr sliding doors
Multi-reflector halogen headlights w/auto-off feature

Safety

Child safety rear door locks
8-KPH impact-absorbing bumpers
Front occupant knee bolster
Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags w/occupant position detection system (OPDS)
Front/2nd/3rd row side curtain airbags
2nd row lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH)
3rd row child seat tether anchors

Comfort

Dual zone front automatic climate control-inc: rear manual air conditioning

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD changer-inc: (6) speakers

Additional Features

Rear Window
grade logic control
80 litre fuel tank
stabilizer bar
235/65R16 all-season tires
Chrome front grill
Dark window tint-inc: sliding doors
Foldable centre table
(15) beverage holders
Warning lights-inc: low fuel/oil
door/tailgate open
low washer level
120-watt amp
Upper instrument panel storage
Front/rear courtesy lights
Dual stage driver & front passenger airbags (SRS)
3-point seat belts-inc: 1st & 2nd row height adjust
Body-coloured rear lip spoiler
Sunglass holder w/conversation mirror
2nd row in-floor storage w/lazy susan storage tray
8-way pwr driver seat w/manual lumbar
16 7-spoke alloy wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

Used 2014 Honda Accord 4dr I4 Cvt Ex-L for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2014 Honda Accord 4dr I4 Cvt Ex-L 206,508 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 MINI Cooper Hardtop 2dr Cpe S for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2013 MINI Cooper Hardtop 2dr Cpe S 143,960 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Nissan Altima 4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.5 SL for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2014 Nissan Altima 4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.5 SL 128,107 KM $9,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email AutoBerry Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2006 Honda Odyssey