2006 Mercedes-Benz CLK

REAR AIR VENTS

key-in-ignition

headlamps on

belt force limiters

Red rear fog lamp

door trim inserts

exterior lamp failure

low fuel/oil/coolant/washer fluid

Flexible Service System (calculates & displays distance remaining to next maintenance based on driving conditions & oil quality)

dash

Right front footwell parcel net

Dual front airbag supplemental restraint system w/dual deployment levels

Pwr 4-wheel ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes

Door storage pockets

Heated windshield washer system

Dust/pollen filter

Fibre-optic component wiring-inc: CD changer & cellular phone pre-wiring

Multifunction display w/steering wheel controls to operate & display various vehicle menus & functions

Emergency trunk release illuminated for 60 minutes after trunk lid closure

Folding rear centre armrest w/slide-out dual cup holder

Front 10-way pwr bucket seats w/3-position memory

Occupancy sensor deactivates front passenger airbags & seat belt emergency tensioning retractors if seat is unoccupied

Front/rear head protection side-curtain airbags

Illuminated carpeted trunk w/tie-down hooks

Front seat courtesy folding feature (pwr-glides seat forward for easier rear cabin access & returns seat to previous position)

Pwr 4-way tilt/telescoping steering column w/3-position memory

3-point rear seat belts w/automatic height adjustment & emergency tensioning devices (ETD)

(6) speaker sound system w/speed-sensitive volume adjustment

Illuminated 2-tier glove box

Night security illumination & locator lighting

Vertical LCD bar graph fuel & coolant temp gauges

Independent 3-link front suspension w/antidive geometry

Speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering w/integral hydraulic damper

3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve alloy V6 engine

LH auto-dimming mirror

automatic control of blower speed & airflow distribution w/manual override

REST mode (can ventilate or heat cabin up to 30 minutes after car is turned off)

release parking brake

front seat side panels/magazine pockets

tachometer & quartz clock-inc: black faces w/white markings

glacier blue backlighting

Touch Shift

optimum gear programming

3-point front shoulder belts w/emergency tensioning devices (ETD)

seat belt presenter

Atlas grey grille w/(4) chrome ribs

Automatic lamp substitution uses a nearby lamp when critical bulb fails

Dual heated pwr exterior mirrors w/3-position memory

RH programmable parking assist tilt-down

Variable intermittent dual windshield wipers-inc: aero wiper blades

infrared rain sensor

Premium leather upholstery-inc: seating surfaces

Front head restraints w/auto pwr height adjustment

manual fore-aft adjustment

Rear head restraints w/driver pwr retractable feature & height adjustment

Height adjustable front centre armrest w/dual enclosed storage compartments

Electronic analogue speedometer

chrome rings

Digital display for odometer & Touch Shift gear/mode selection

Warning tones-inc: door ajar

Pwr front/rear side windows w/1-touch express-up/down for front windows

Tunnel mode-inc: 1-touch closing of all windows via climate control air recirculation button

Dual-zone automatic climate control-inc: dual rotary temp controls

Heated rear window w/auto-shutoff based on time/driving speed/outside temp

Retractable front cup holder in-dash

Aluminum trim-inc: doors

Interior lamps-inc: courtesy w/delayed-shutoff

front passenger reading

7-speed driver-adaptive automatic transmission-inc: comfort mode

Independent 5-arm multilink rear suspension w/antisquat & alignment control geometry

gas-pressurized shock absorbers & stabilizer bars

P225/45ZR17 front & P245/40ZR17 rear high-performance tires

17 x 7.5 front & 17 x 8.5 rear 5-spoke alloy wheels