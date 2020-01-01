6.0L W12 2007 Bentley Continental GT Mulliner Edition! Diamond stitch leather, navigation, heated seats, wood steering wheel, wood interior trim, power memory driver seat, dual zone climate control, air ride adjustable suspension, cruise control, keyless entry with push button start and much more!

Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business.

Financing and warranty available! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES!

Additional Features Automatic

4WD

