2007 Bentley Continental

GT Mulliner Edition, 6.0L, W12

Location

Leading Edge Motor Cars Inc.

83 Strada Drive, Woodbridge, ON L4L 5V9

647-496-4221

$62,977

+ taxes & licensing

  • 85,362KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4486038
  • VIN: SCBCR73W57C050044
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Brown
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
2-door
6.0L W12 2007 Bentley Continental GT Mulliner Edition! Diamond stitch leather, navigation, heated seats, wood steering wheel, wood interior trim, power memory driver seat, dual zone climate control, air ride adjustable suspension, cruise control, keyless entry with push button start and much more!
Leading Edge Motor Cars - We value the opportunity to earn your business. Over 20 years in business.
Financing and warranty available! We approve New Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit, Talk to us today, drive tomorrow! Carproof provided with every vehicle. Safety and Etest included! NO HIDDEN FEES! Call to book an appointment for a showing! We believe in offering haggle free pricing to save you time and money. All of our pricing is plus applicable taxes and licensing, with financing available on approved credit. Just simply ask us how! We work hard to ensure you are buying the right vehicle and will advise you every step of the way. Good credit or bad credit we can get you approved! FIND OUT MORE ABOUT US AT WWW.LEMC.CA
Additional Features
  • Automatic
  • 4WD

