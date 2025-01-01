$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2007 Lexus IS 250
4DR SDN AUTO AWD
Location
Fiesta Motors Inc
7515 Martin Grove Rd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 9E4
905-796-9830
Used
CALL
VIN jthck262672010301
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Digital clock
Anti-Theft System
Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Door Map Pockets
Rear seat heater ducts
Rear window defroster w/timer
ashtray
Carpeted floor mats
Driver footrest
Accessory pwr outlets
Assist grips
Side window defoggers
Centre console w/armrest
Front seatback pockets
trunk pass-through
Metallic shift knob
Remote fuel-filler door release
Metallic dash accents
glovebox
Front/rear cupholders
Illuminated entry w/fadeout
Safety
First Aid Kit
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors
Child-restraint seat anchor points
Child-protection rear door locks
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Front seat-mounted side airbags
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Brake assist (BA)
Media / Nav / Comm
IN-DASH 6-DISC CD CHANGER
In-glass diversity antenna
Mechanical
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Pwr front ventilated & rear solid disc brakes
Electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i)
Progressive-rate electric pwr rack & pinion steering
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Light control system
Front fog lamps
Body-coloured folding pwr heated mirrors
Body-coloured front/rear bumpers
High solar energy absorbing glass
P225/45R17 all-season tires
Convenience
Cigarette lighter w/ashtray
Additional Features
door ajar
Warning lights-inc: low fuel
outside temp
Acoustic control induction system
gas shocks
dual trip odometers
map
Pwr windows-inc: auto-up/down for all windows
Dual-zone automatic climate control w/air filter
Roof-mounted satellite fin antenna
Dual front airbags (SRS) w/passenger occupancy classification sensor
Driver & front passenger knee bags
3-point all-position seat belts w/force-limiting pretensioners
sequential multi-mode shifter
2.5L DOHC 24-valve direct injection V6 engine-inc: variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
17 aluminum alloy wheels w/locks
audio aux input jack
front seat belts
MP3/WMA player
low engine oil
(13) speakers
Rear bench seat-inc: fold down centre armrest
Instrumentation-inc: multi-info display
Lighting-inc: door courtesy
6-speed super electronically controlled automatic transmission w/OD
Independent double wishbone front suspension-inc: coil springs
anti-dive/anti-squat geometry
Multi-link rear suspension-inc: coil springs
Lexus premium audio system-inc: AM/FM stereo
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
