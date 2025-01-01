Menu
2007 Lexus IS 250

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2007 Lexus IS 250

4DR SDN AUTO AWD

12313124

2007 Lexus IS 250

4DR SDN AUTO AWD

Location

Fiesta Motors Inc

7515 Martin Grove Rd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 9E4

905-796-9830

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
VIN jthck262672010301

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Digital clock
Anti-Theft System
Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Door Map Pockets
Rear seat heater ducts
Rear window defroster w/timer
ashtray
Carpeted floor mats
Driver footrest
Accessory pwr outlets
Assist grips
Side window defoggers
Centre console w/armrest
Front seatback pockets
trunk pass-through
Metallic shift knob
Remote fuel-filler door release
Metallic dash accents
glovebox
Front/rear cupholders
Illuminated entry w/fadeout

Safety

First Aid Kit
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors
Child-restraint seat anchor points
Child-protection rear door locks
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Front seat-mounted side airbags
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Brake assist (BA)

Media / Nav / Comm

IN-DASH 6-DISC CD CHANGER
In-glass diversity antenna

Mechanical

Front/rear stabilizer bars
Pwr front ventilated & rear solid disc brakes
Electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i)
Progressive-rate electric pwr rack & pinion steering

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Light control system
Front fog lamps
Body-coloured folding pwr heated mirrors
Body-coloured front/rear bumpers
High solar energy absorbing glass
P225/45R17 all-season tires

Convenience

Cigarette lighter w/ashtray

Additional Features

door ajar
Warning lights-inc: low fuel
outside temp
Acoustic control induction system
gas shocks
dual trip odometers
map
Pwr windows-inc: auto-up/down for all windows
Dual-zone automatic climate control w/air filter
Roof-mounted satellite fin antenna
Dual front airbags (SRS) w/passenger occupancy classification sensor
Driver & front passenger knee bags
3-point all-position seat belts w/force-limiting pretensioners
sequential multi-mode shifter
2.5L DOHC 24-valve direct injection V6 engine-inc: variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
17 aluminum alloy wheels w/locks
audio aux input jack
front seat belts
MP3/WMA player
low engine oil
(13) speakers
Rear bench seat-inc: fold down centre armrest
Instrumentation-inc: multi-info display
Lighting-inc: door courtesy
6-speed super electronically controlled automatic transmission w/OD
Independent double wishbone front suspension-inc: coil springs
anti-dive/anti-squat geometry
Multi-link rear suspension-inc: coil springs
Lexus premium audio system-inc: AM/FM stereo

Fiesta Motors Inc

Fiesta Motors Inc

7515 Martin Grove Rd, Woodbridge, ON L4L 9E4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-796-9830

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fiesta Motors Inc

905-796-9830

2007 Lexus IS 250