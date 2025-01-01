$1,980+ taxes & licensing
2007 Mazda CX-9
GT
Location
Beyond Motors
5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
647-785-9897
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$1,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
191,802KM
As Is Condition
VIN JM3TB28Y170106505
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 191,802 KM
Vehicle Description
V6 3.5L
LEATHER INTERIOR, TINTED WINDOWS, 7 SEATER
Vehicle being sold AS-IS
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Seating
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Email Beyond Motors
Beyond Motors
5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
