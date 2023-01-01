2007 Toyota Highlander

$6,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 7 0 , 1 7 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10093122

10093122 Stock #: 110-3235

110-3235 VIN: JTEHP21A470197004

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 110-3235

Mileage 270,179 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Seating Leather Interior 5 Passenger Windows Rear Defrost Additional Features AWD Driver Side Airbag Aux in Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.