2007 Toyota Highlander

270,179 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Limited V6 4WD

Location

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

270,179KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10093122
  • Stock #: 110-3235
  • VIN: JTEHP21A470197004

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3235
  • Mileage 270,179 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Test Drive: E-Sign Documents: Local Delivery:

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

