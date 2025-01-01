Menu
<p>4V 1.5L</p><p> </p><p>**FINANCING AVAILABLE**</p><p> </p><p>**GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, WE FINANCE ALL**</p><p> </p><p>*Safety And E Test Included*</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>**3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED**</p><p> </p><p>**CERTIFIED, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, FM/AM RADIO, POWER OUTLET, SAFETY LOCKS, KEYLESS ENTRY, WARRANTY INCLUDED</p><p> </p><p>WARRANTY</p><p> </p><p>*3 YEARS/36 000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED*</p><p> </p><p>*1000 per claim/250 deductible*</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>PARTS INCLUDED:</p><p> </p><p>-ENGINE</p><p> </p><p>-TRANSMISSION</p><p> </p><p>-DIFFERENTIAL</p><p> </p><p>-HEAD GASKETS</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>SERVICES INCLUDED:</p><p> </p><p>-TOWING </p><p> </p><p>-ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE</p><p> </p><p>-TRAVEL & HOTEL</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>+All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report</p><p> </p><p>**HST & Licensing Fee Extra**</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>Contact Us:</p><p> </p><p>Beyond Motors Inc</p><p> </p><p>www.beyondmotors.ca</p><p> </p><p>5657 Highway 7 West Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7</p><p> </p><p>(647) 785-9897</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>Hours Of Operation:</p><p> </p><p>Mon-Fri 10:00 Am - 7:00Pm</p><p> </p><p>Sat 10:00 Am - 6:00 Pm</p>

2007 Toyota Yaris

145,942 KM

2007 Toyota Yaris

CE

12530524

2007 Toyota Yaris

CE

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

647-785-9897

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
145,942KM
Good Condition
VIN JTDJT923575107758

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black+Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,942 KM

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Beyond Motors

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
