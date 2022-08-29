Menu
2008 BMW 3 Series

129,955 KM

$15,888

+ tax & licensing
$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2008 BMW 3 Series

2008 BMW 3 Series

328i Convertible

2008 BMW 3 Series

328i Convertible

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

129,955KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9098005
  • Stock #: 110-3064
  • VIN: WBAWL13588PX17387

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 110-3064
  • Mileage 129,955 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2008 BMW 3-Series 328i Cabriolet Black On Black Leather Interior

3.0L V6  Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Power Front Seats  Memory Driver Seat  Navigation  Power Hardtop  Power Options Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Push Start  Keyless Entry  Fog Lights  Alloy Wheels 


*** ACCIDENT FREE ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 129,955 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=rgkpdH9viP5r7QAFf8UgWu/o8uWNN1gm


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Power Steering
Push Button Start
CD Player
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
4 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Curb Side Mirrors
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

