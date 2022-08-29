2008 BMW 3 Series

$15,888 + taxes & licensing 1 2 9 , 9 5 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9098005

9098005 Stock #: 110-3064

110-3064 VIN: WBAWL13588PX17387

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 110-3064

Mileage 129,955 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Automatic climate control Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 4 Passenger Driver Seat Height Adjustment Dual Power Seats Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Trim Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Curb Side Mirrors Automatic lights Accident Free Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Aux in Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.