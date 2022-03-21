Menu
2008 BMW X5

126,361 KM

Details Description Features

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

4.8i LOW KM!

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Logo_NoBadges

126,361KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8727143
  Stock #: 110-2941
  VIN: 5UXFE83578L162802

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2008 BMW X5 4.8i Gray On Black Leather Interior 

4.8L V8  All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Power Front Seats  Memory Driver Seat  Heated Front Seats  Power Options  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls   Power Panoramic Sunroof  Keyless Entry  Alloy Wheels  Fog lights  Proximity Sensor 

***LOW KM***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** LOW KM ONLY 126,361 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=HklTWQMaMPiZ5WeBPwbqOHUen1fb19JM


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
CD Player
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Dual Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

