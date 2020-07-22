Menu
2008 Buick Allure

101,976 KM

$5,690

+ tax & licensing
$5,690

+ taxes & licensing

Beyond Motors

647-785-9897

2008 Buick Allure

2008 Buick Allure

CXL, LOW KMS, 3 YR WARRANTY, CERTIFIED

2008 Buick Allure

CXL, LOW KMS, 3 YR WARRANTY, CERTIFIED

Location

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

647-785-9897

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale Price

$5,690

+ taxes & licensing

101,976KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 5635284
  • Stock #: 0283
  • VIN: 2G4WJ582781340283

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 101,976 KM

Vehicle Description

V6 3.8L

**3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED**

**CXL, LEATHER, LOW KMS, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS & MIRRORS**

 

**FINANCING AVAILABLE**

**GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, WE FINANCE ALL**

*Safety And E Test Included*

 

*3 YEARS/36 000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED*

+All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report

**HST & Licensing Fee Extra**

 

Contact Us:

Beyond Motors Inc

www.beyondmotors.ca

5657 Highway 7 West Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

(289) 633-3399

(647) 785-9897

 

Hours Of Operation:

Mon-Fri 10:00 Am - 6:00Pm

Sat 10:00 Am - 5:00 Pm

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics

Beyond Motors

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

