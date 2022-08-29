Menu
2008 Cadillac CTS

161,176 KM

Details

$10,888

+ tax & licensing
AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

4dr Sdn w/ 1SA

Location

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Accident Free

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

161,176KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9020188
  • Stock #: 110-3045
  • VIN: 1G6DG577280155564

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3045
  • Mileage 161,176 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2008 Cadillac CTS w/1SA Red on Beige Leather Interior

3.6L V6  Rear Wheel Drive Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Power Front Seats  Memory Driver Seat  Heated Front Seats  Cooled Front Seats  Panoramic Sunroof  Power Options Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Keyless Entry  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights  Bose Sound System  Backup Sensors 


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** LOW KM ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** LOW KM ONLY 161,176 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=6u+TtbYz/fkCOX15Pbcqm/ed3+wzS3Gw


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bose Sound System
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Cooled / Ventilated Seats

