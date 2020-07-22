Menu
2008 Chevrolet Equinox

51,290 KM

Details

$8,990

+ tax & licensing
$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

Beyond Motors

647-785-9897

2008 Chevrolet Equinox

2008 Chevrolet Equinox

LS, LOW KMS, ACCIDENT FREE, 3 YR WARRANTY, CERTIFY

2008 Chevrolet Equinox

LS, LOW KMS, ACCIDENT FREE, 3 YR WARRANTY, CERTIFY

Location

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

647-785-9897

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale Price

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

51,290KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 5657277
  • Stock #: 9427
  • VIN: 2CNDL23F986329427

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 51,290 KM

Vehicle Description

V6 3.4L

**3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED**

**LOW KILOMETERS, RECORDS AVAILABLE, ACCIDENT FREE, LOTS OF TRUNK SPACE, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS & MIRRORS**

 

**FINANCING AVAILABLE**

**GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, WE FINANCE ALL**

*Safety And E Test Included*

 

*3 YEARS/36 000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED*

+All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report

**HST & Licensing Fee Extra**

 

Contact Us:

Beyond Motors Inc

www.beyondmotors.ca

5657 Highway 7 West Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

(289) 633-3399

(647) 785-9897

 

Hours Of Operation:

Mon-Fri 10:00 Am - 6:00Pm

Sat 10:00 Am - 5:00 Pm

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire

