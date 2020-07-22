Menu
2008 Ford F-150

170,774 KM

Details Description Features

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
Beyond Motors

647-785-9897

4WD SuperCrew XLT, ACCIDENT FREE, WARRANTY, CERTIF

Location

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

647-785-9897

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

  • Listing ID: 5371046
  • Stock #: 6475
  • VIN: 1FTRW14W68FA26475
170,774KM
Used
Good Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,774 KM

Vehicle Description

V8 4.6L

 

**3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED**

**4WD SUPERCREW XLT, ACCIDENT FREE, BLUETOOTH, TINTED WINDOWS, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS & SEATS**

 

**FINANCING AVAILABLE**

**GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, WE FINANCE ALL**

*Safety And E Test Included*

 

*3 YEARS/36 000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED*

+All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report

**HST & Licensing Fee Extra**

 

Contact Us:

Beyond Motors Inc

www.beyondmotors.ca

5657 Highway 7 West Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

(289) 633-3399

(647) 785-9897

 

Hours Of Operation:

Mon-Fri 10:00 Am - 6:00Pm

Sat 10:00 Am - 5:00 Pm

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
Warranty Included
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

