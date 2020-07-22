2008 Ford F-150

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input AM/FM CD Player Warranty Warranty Included Windows Privacy Glass Seating Cloth Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.