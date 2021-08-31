Menu
2008 Ford F-150

284,773 KM

Details

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2008 Ford F-150

2008 Ford F-150

HARLEY DAVIDSON 4WD SUPERCREW 139" Accident Free!!!

2008 Ford F-150

HARLEY DAVIDSON 4WD SUPERCREW 139" Accident Free!!!

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Logo_NoBadges

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

284,773KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8023945
  • Stock #: 110-2844
  • VIN: 1FTRW14548FB80478

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-2844
  • Mileage 284,773 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2008 Ford F-150 Harley Davidson 4WD Supercrew Black On Black Leather Interior

5.4L V8  Four Wheel Drive  Auto A/C  Automatic Climate Control  Leather Interior  Power Seats  Memory Driver Seat  Heated Seats  Power Options  Power Sunroof  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Navigation  Backup Camera  Keyless Entry  Bed Liner  Retractable Tonneau Cover  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights 


*** ACCIDENNT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 284,878 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=R%2bnq02pGke6NyIZF2AEmo%2fBXnhgGtc6t


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
CD Player
Child Safety Locks
Dual Power Seats
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

