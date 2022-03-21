2008 Honda CR-V

$8,999 + taxes & licensing 1 9 8 , 5 0 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8875985

8875985 Stock #: 110-3011

110-3011 VIN: 5J6RE38358L802265

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 110-3011

Mileage 198,505 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Exterior Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Rear Defrost Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.