2008 Honda CR-V

198,505 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2008 Honda CR-V

2008 Honda CR-V

LX 2WD AT

2008 Honda CR-V

LX 2WD AT

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

Logo_NoBadges

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

198,505KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8875985
  • Stock #: 110-3011
  • VIN: 5J6RE38358L802265

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3011
  • Mileage 198,505 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2008 Honda CR-V LX White On Gray Interior 

2.4L  V4  Auto A/C  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls   Alloy Wheels   Keyless Entry  CD Player  AUX  Cruise Control 


*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 198,505 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=cK4jIh426bFnavmjtPfoQb3pZOiVYqiQ


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

