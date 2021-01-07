Menu
2008 Hyundai Santa Fe

229,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,750

+ tax & licensing
$3,750

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2008 Hyundai Santa Fe

2008 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS AWD

2008 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS AWD

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

$3,750

+ taxes & licensing

229,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6431469
  Stock #: 110-2646
  VIN: 5NMSG73E78H217769

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-2646
  • Mileage 229,000 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2008 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS AWD Blue On Gray Interior 

3.3L All Wheel Drive Auto A/C Cloth Interior Heated Front Seats Power Options Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Keyless Entry Fog Lights  Alloy Wheels


*** Being Sold AS-IS ***

*** ONLY 229,000 KM *** 

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense.


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Rear Defrost
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

