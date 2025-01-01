Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>6V 3.5L</p><p> </p><p>**FINANCING AVAILABLE**</p><p> </p><p>**GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, WE FINANCE ALL**</p><p> </p><p>*Safety And E Test Included*</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>**3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED**</p><p> </p><p>**CERTIFIED, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, FM/AM RADIO, POWER OUTLET, SAFETY LOCKS, KEYLESS ENTRY, WARRANTY INCLUDED</p><p> </p><p>WARRANTY</p><p> </p><p>*3 YEARS/36 000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED*</p><p> </p><p>*1000 per claim/250 deductible*</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>PARTS INCLUDED:</p><p> </p><p>-ENGINE</p><p> </p><p>-TRANSMISSION</p><p> </p><p>-DIFFERENTIAL</p><p> </p><p>-HEAD GASKETS</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>SERVICES INCLUDED:</p><p> </p><p>-TOWING </p><p> </p><p>-ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE</p><p> </p><p>-TRAVEL & HOTEL</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>+All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report</p><p> </p><p>**HST & Licensing Fee Extra**</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>Contact Us:</p><p> </p><p>Beyond Motors Inc</p><p> </p><p>www.beyondmotors.ca</p><p> </p><p>5657 Highway 7 West Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7</p><p> </p><p>(647) 785-9897</p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p>Hours Of Operation:</p><p> </p><p>Mon-Fri 10:00 Am - 7:00Pm</p><p> </p><p>Sat 10:00 Am - 6:00 Pm</p>

2008 Infiniti EX35

159,518 KM

Details Description Features

$8,890

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Infiniti EX35

Journey

Watch This Vehicle
12487705

2008 Infiniti EX35

Journey

Location

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

647-785-9897

  1. 1746284832
  2. 1746284832
  3. 1746284833
  4. 1746284833
  5. 1746284833
  6. 1746284833
  7. 1746284834
  8. 1746284832
  9. 1746284833
  10. 1746284833
  11. 1746284833
  12. 1746284833
  13. 1746284833
  14. 1746284833
  15. 1746284833
  16. 1746284833
  17. 1746284833
  18. 1746284833
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,890

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
159,518KM
Good Condition
VIN JNKAJ09F38M351397

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,518 KM

Vehicle Description

6V 3.5L

 

**FINANCING AVAILABLE**

 

**GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, WE FINANCE ALL**

 

*Safety And E Test Included*

 

 

 

**3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED**

 

**CERTIFIED, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, FM/AM RADIO, POWER OUTLET, SAFETY LOCKS, KEYLESS ENTRY, WARRANTY INCLUDED

 

WARRANTY

 

*3 YEARS/36 000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED*

 

*1000 per claim/250 deductible*

 

 

 

PARTS INCLUDED:

 

-ENGINE

 

-TRANSMISSION

 

-DIFFERENTIAL

 

-HEAD GASKETS

 

 

 

SERVICES INCLUDED:

 

-TOWING 

 

-ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE

 

-TRAVEL & HOTEL

 

 

 

 

 

+All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report

 

**HST & Licensing Fee Extra**

 

 

 

Contact Us:

 

Beyond Motors Inc

 

www.beyondmotors.ca

 

5657 Highway 7 West Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

 

(647) 785-9897

 

 

 

Hours Of Operation:

 

Mon-Fri 10:00 Am - 7:00Pm

 

Sat 10:00 Am - 6:00 Pm

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Beyond Motors

Used 2009 Ford Escape LIMITED CERTIFIED WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED. for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2009 Ford Escape LIMITED CERTIFIED WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED. 167,008 KM $6,890 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED CERTIFIED WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED. for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2006 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED CERTIFIED WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED. 180,318 KM $8,290 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Subaru Forester X CERTIFIED WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED. for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2010 Subaru Forester X CERTIFIED WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED. 184,779 KM $7,690 + tax & lic

Email Beyond Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Beyond Motors

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-785-XXXX

(click to show)

647-785-9897

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,890

+ taxes & licensing

Beyond Motors

647-785-9897

2008 Infiniti EX35