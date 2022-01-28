Menu
2008 Infiniti M35

139,539 KM

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Beyond Motors

647-785-9897

CERTIFIED, WARRANTY INCLUDED, ALLOY WHEELS

Location

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

647-785-9897

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

139,539KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8239050
  • Stock #: 3047
  • VIN: JNKAY01E18M603047

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 139,539 KM

Vehicle Description

6V 3.5L

**3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED**

**CERTIFIED, HEATED SEATS, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER SEAT FM/AM RADIO, POWER OUTLET, SAFETY LOCKS, POWER SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF, BUCKET SEATS, NAVIGATION, BSCKUP CAMERA, WARRANTY INCLUDED**

WARRANTY

*3 YEARS/36 000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED*

 

PARTS INCLUDED:

-ENGINE

-TRANSMISSION

-DIFFERENTIAL

-HEAD GASKETS

 

SERVICES INCLUDED:

-TOWING 

-ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE

-TRAVEL & HOTEL

 

 

+All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report

**HST & Licensing Fee Extra**

 

Contact Us:

Beyond Motors Inc

www.beyondmotors.ca

5657 Highway 7 West Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

(289) 633-3399

(647) 785-9897

 

Hours Of Operation:

Mon-Fri 10:00 Am - 6:00Pm

Sat 10:00 Am - 5:00 Pm

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Warranty Included
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

