$6,999+ tax & licensing
2008 Lexus RX 350
4WD 4DR
2008 Lexus RX 350
4WD 4DR
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 204,155 MI
Vehicle Description
2008 Lexus RX 350 4WD White on Gray Leather Interior
3.5L V6 Four Wheel Drive 5 Passenger Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Push Start Engine Leather Interior Heated Front Seats Power Front Seats Navigation System Power Options Power Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Keyless Entry Alloy Wheels
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 204,155 MI ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=EwJdt0/K4uGYvGXuvpO2JAHjVDWOxfzo
Vehicle Features
Interior
Exterior
Safety
Mechanical
Suspension
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AutoBerry Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email AutoBerry Canada
AutoBerry Canada
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-265-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-265-9997