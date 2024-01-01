Menu
<p><strong>2008 Lexus RX 350 4WD White on Gray Leather Interior </strong></p><p> 3.5L  V6  Four Wheel Drive  5 Passenger  Auto   A/C  Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control  Push Start Engine  Leather Interior  Heated Front Seats  Power Front Seats  Navigation System  Power Options  Power Sunroof  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Keyless Entry  Alloy Wheels   </p><p><br></p><p><strong>*** Fully Certified ***</strong></p><p><strong>*** ONLY 204,155 MI<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1731772717179_29265094308285877 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span> ***</strong></p><p><br></p><p><strong>CARFAX REPORT: <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=EwJdt0/K4uGYvGXuvpO2JAHjVDWOxfzo>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=EwJdt0/K4uGYvGXuvpO2JAHjVDWOxfzo</a></strong></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1689009751050_8404320760089252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Digital clock
Rear seat heater ducts
Retained accessory pwr
Carpeted floor mats
Accessory pwr outlets
Instrumentation-inc: tachometer
Front/rear cup holders
Front seatback pockets
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Passenger assist grips
Overhead sunglasses holder
Remote fuel-filler door release
Cargo area tonneau cover
Cargo area tie down rings
Anti-theft system w/engine immobilizer
Electrochromic rearview mirror w/digital compass
40/20/40 split-folding rear seat
Sliding front centre console box
Pwr tilt/telescopic steering wheel w/audio controls
Easy access memory system
Maple or walnut wood grain trim
Illuminated entry system w/fadeout
Driver/front passenger opening door pockets
Side & under cargo area storage compartments

Exterior

Roof Rack
Rear Step Bumper
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured bumpers
Light control system
Rear Bumper Protector
Roof-mounted spoiler
Reflector-style halogen headlamps w/washers
Water repellent door glass
Body-colour electrochromic pwr heated mirrors
Rain-sensing variable intermittent wipers w/mist feature
P225/65R17 all-season tires

Safety

First Aid Kit
Driver Knee Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front seat-mounted side-impact airbags
Child-restraint seat anchor points
All-position 3-point seat belts
Front dual-stage airbag supplemental restraint system (SRS)
Roll-sensing front/rear head/side curtain airbags
Front passenger occupancy classification sensor

Mechanical

Engine Oil Cooler
Lock-Up Torque Converter
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Pwr steering
HD battery
Pwr ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
Full-time 4-wheel drive
Acoustic control induction system (ACIS)
Anti-vibration subframe
Stainless steel exhaust system w/chrome tail pipe
Limited slip centre differential
3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine-inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)

Suspension

Independent MacPherson strut front suspension-inc: coil springs

Additional Features

Oil Cooler
coolant temp
dual trip odometer
cargo area
pretensioners
force limiters
alternator
starter
Pwr windows w/auto-up/down for all windows
OD cancel switch
front seat belts
5-speed super electronically controlled automatic transmission w/OD
jam protection
soft-touch heater controls
gas struts
anti-dive geometry
Lights-inc: reading
Dual-link MacPherson strut rear suspension-inc: coil springs
Front seat belts-inc: height-adjustable
Warnings-inc: low fuel/oil/washer fluid levels
Dual-zone automatic climate control-inc: dust/pollen/deodorizing filter

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

