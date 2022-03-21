$6,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-265-9997
2008 Lincoln MKX
AWD ACCIDENT FREE!
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8758922
- Stock #: 110-2982
- VIN: 2LMDU88C48BJ00857
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 248,247 KM
Vehicle Description
We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:
· Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.
· E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.
· Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge.
2008 Lincoln MKX AWD Gray On Black Leather Interior
3.5L V6 All Wheel Drive 5 Passenger Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Heated Front Seats Cooled Front Seats Power Front Seats Power Options Power Panoramic Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Navigation Bluetooth Ready Keyless Entry Alloy Wheels Fog Lights THX Certified Sound System
***ACCIDENT FREE***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 248,247 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=13HP26+ZHIs+G29ACQ+1i4s+DN/doaMi
3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.
North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)
PHONE: (905) 265-9997
FAX: (905) 265-9326
Hours Of Operation:
Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Sunday: By Appointment Only.
We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca
