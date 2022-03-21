Menu
2008 Lincoln MKX

248,247 KM

Details Description

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

AWD ACCIDENT FREE!

AWD ACCIDENT FREE!

Location

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

248,247KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8758922
  • Stock #: 110-2982
  • VIN: 2LMDU88C48BJ00857

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2008 Lincoln MKX AWD Gray On Black Leather Interior

3.5L V6 All Wheel Drive 5 Passenger Auto A/C Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control Leather Interior Heated Front Seats  Cooled Front Seats  Power Front Seats Power Options Power Panoramic Sunroof Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Navigation Bluetooth Ready Keyless Entry Alloy Wheels Fog Lights  THX Certified Sound System  


***ACCIDENT FREE***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 248,247 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=13HP26+ZHIs+G29ACQ+1i4s+DN/doaMi


3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. (Behind Select Sandwich)

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca


